WATCH: Waffle House brawl in Ohio caught on camera

LIMA, Ohio - A video of a large fight inside a northern Ohio Waffle House is getting some attention on social media.
The fight broke out among a large group of males and females around 3 a.m. Tuesday inside the restaurant on Neubrecht Road in Lima, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office posted video of the fight on its Facebook page Wednesday. It has since garnered 127,000 views and been shared more than 1,650 times.
Media reports indicate the fight was over before deputies arrived, but two people were arrested because of a second fight that happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.
