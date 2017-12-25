What time do stores open for after-Christmas sales?

If you were lucky enough to get a gift card for Christmas, and it is currently burning a hole in your pocket, fear not. Just hours from now, retail stores will open again.
If you are looking for new clothes, after-Christmas deals will be easy to find, with sweaters and outerwear still on the sale racks.
You will be able to find toys, holiday decorations and fitness gear, as well.
If you are planning to head out shopping on Tuesday, below is a list of store opening times for major retailers. Times can vary in some locations, so be sure to contact your local store to verify opening times.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Stores open at 8 a.m.
Bass Pro Shops
Stores open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Best Buy
Stores open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Big Lots
Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Dick's Sporting Goods
Stores open 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Dillard's
Stores open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
JCPenney
Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohl's
Stores open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lowe's
Stores open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Macy's
Most Macy's stores open at 7 a.m.
Michaels Stores
Stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Neiman Marcus
Stores open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Old Navy
Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Pier 1 Imports
Stores open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pottery Barn
Stores are open at 10 a.m.
Ross
Stores open at 8 a.m.
Saks
Stores open at 8 a.m.
Sears
Stores open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Target
Stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Toys 'R Us
Most Toys 'T Us stores open at 9 a.m.
Wal-Mart
Stores open at 5 a.m. (6 a.m. at some locations)
