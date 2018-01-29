0 What we know about 4 people killed at a PA car wash

MELCROFT, Penn. - As the small community of Melcroft, Pennsylvania in Fayette County, comes to terms with a violent shooting at a car wash Sunday that left four people dead, we’re learning more about the victims.

>> Read more trending news

CHELSIE CLINE

Chelsie Cline, 25, is described by her family as fun-loving and hardworking. She would have turned 26 in a couple weeks.

“Chelsie's a great worker,” April Cline, who worked with her cousin at Sarnelli's Market, said. “I just can't believe this has happened.”

Sierra Kolarik, Chelsie Cline’s sister, said Chelsie had briefly been involved with the man police said is responsible for the shooting. Chelsie broke things off months ago, but the man would still do things for her.

“He would leave her stuff on her car. She'd get done with work and she'd come out and there would be a case of beer on her hood or scratch-off tickets or anything. If he found out she was sick, he'd bring her flowers,” Kolarik said.

SETH CLINE

Seth Cline, 21, was Chelsie Cline’s half-brother. Family members said the two were very close.

“It’s hard to deal with,” Jeff Cline, a cousin, said. “They were good kids.”

CORTNEY SNYDER

Cortney Snyder, 23, was a mother to a 4-year-old boy.

A friend said she would do anything for anyone and worked at Living Treasures Animal Park.

William Porterfield

William Porterfield, who family and friends said went by “Billy,” was 27 years old. He had just gotten married last year.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.