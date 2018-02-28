What's the No. 1 state in the nation? U.S. News releases 2018 Best States list

Iowans earned major bragging rights this week after their state was recognized as the best in the nation.
That’s according to U.S. News & World Report’s official 2018 Best States ranking, for which analysts compared the 50 states across seven categories: health care; education; economy; opportunity; infrastructure; crime and corrections; fiscal stability; and quality of life.
Health care and education carried the most weight at 16 percent each.
Data used for the analysis were drawn from reliable governmental and private resources, as well as a national survey of what matters most to citizens around the U.S.
Iowa ranked in the top five in four different categories, including health care (3), education (5), opportunity (4) and infrastructure (1).
For the second straight year, Louisiana was ranked last.
Here are the top 10 best states in America, according to U.S. News:
1. Iowa
2. Minnesota
3. Utah
4. North Dakota
5. New Hampshire
6. Washington
7. Nebraska
8. Massachusetts
9. Vermont
10. Colorado
Other notable rankings:
15. Florida
23. North Carolina
25. New York
26. Tennessee
31. Georgia
36. Texas
38. Pennsylvania
40. Ohio
42. South Carolina
More about the study and its methodology at USNews.com.
