0 When is the Stoneman Douglas town hall meeting; what time, what channel?

Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents will take part in a town hall meeting on Wednesday, a week after the school was the site of a mass shooting.

The meeting will come following a rally Wednesday in Tallahassee where a group of the students hopes to pressure the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature to consider a sweeping package of gun-control laws.

Some of the state’s legislators were given a tour of Stoneman Douglas to see the damage Nikolas Cruz caused when he launched an attack at the Parkland, Florida, school.

Many legislators appeared shaken as they left the school, according to The Associated Press.

A group of students is in Tallahassee to try to get legislators to consider changes in Florida’s gun laws.

“I really think they are going to hear us out,” said Chris Grady, a 19-year-old senior who is going on the trip. He said he hopes the trip will lead to some “commonsense laws like rigorous background checks.”

FL Gov. Rick Scott was invited to take part in CNN Town Hall Wednesday on the Parkland mass shooting, but he declined. From @CNN: pic.twitter.com/u9xWwIaPsy — Steve Bousquet (@stevebousquet) February 19, 2018

Here is what you need to know about Wednesday’s town hall meeting.

What is it: "Stand Up: The Students of Stoneman Douglas Demand Action" – a town hall meeting

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

When: Wednesday

What time: 9 p.m. ET

What channel: CNN

Who will be there: In addition to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students and parents, Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, Sen. Bill Nelson, (D-Fla.), and Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Fla.), have accepted an invitations to attend. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has declined the invitation, as has President Donald Trump.

Who is moderating: CNN anchor Jake Tapper

