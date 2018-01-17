White Castle will offer romantic Valentine's Day package, reservations again

Fast food icon White Castle once again will offer its romantic Valentine’s Day package for those in love, but on a budget.
White Castle is now accepting reservations for its annual Valentine’s Day Dinner and for the first time, the chain is using OpenTable.com, or the reservation app, to allow diners to secure their spot for the traditional dinner with a twist, Cincinnati.com reported.
This year, like in years past, White Castle will offer its original slider and veggie slider. To throw love into the meal, it’s also serving up a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie, a combination of strawberries and vanilla yogurt that is topped with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce. It will also decorate the locations in red and pink balloons, throw tablecloths on the tables and give menus to its guests, Delish reported.
To make a reservation, either use OpenTable or you can call the local numbers listed here.
