Whitney Houston documentary will be in theaters this summer

A documentary about the life of Whitney Houston will be in theaters this summer.
The simply titled “Whitney,” directed by Academy Award-winner Kevin Macdonald (“Marley,” “The Last King of Scotland”), will arrive July 6.
The film is supported by the late singer’s estate. Her sister-in-law and executor of the estate (as well as former manager) Patricia Houston said in a statement, “To tell Whitney’s story, you have to know her story. We could not be more excited that Whitney’s fans will have this authoritative and definitive documentary chronicling the full arc or her career and the scope of Whitney’s entire life.”
Houston died in 2012.
“Whitney” will include previously unreleased recordings, live performances from throughout Houston’s career, personal home movie footage and rare footage of her as a performer and at home.
The film is being released via Roadside Attractions and Miramax, which previously collaborated on “Mr. Holmes” and “Southside With You.” “Whitney” will also be released in the United Kingdom and Ireland on July 6.
Houston was discovered unresponsive in a hotel bathtub in 2012, a coroner’s report determined that her “death was complicated by chronic cocaine use and heart disease,” having detected cocaine, marijuana, Xanax, Benadryl and other medication in her system.
