Wild turkeys hanging out at health clinic harassing patients, officials say

CONCORD, Calif. - Patients trying to access a health clinic in California are having to contend with a rogue and feathered security force.
A group of wild turkeys have made the area around the John Muir Health Clinic in Concord their home. The fowl are not friendly to patients trying to access the clinic, officials told KTVU.
Group of wild turkeys greet patients at John Muir Health clinic in Concord pic.twitter.com/YgMvitfljC— Leslie Dyste (@LeslieDyste) March 5, 2018
About a dozen turkeys routinely pace in front of the doors to the clinic, and they have also claimed the clinic's parking lot, officials said. The turkeys are aggressive and have scratched patients’ vehicles, a clinic official told KTVU.
Some people are fans of the turkeys, feeding them and freeing them from traps that wildlife officials set up to remove them from the premises, KTVU reported.
