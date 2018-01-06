Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida

One winning ticket was sold in Florida in Friday night’s nationwide $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website.
The winning numbers for the Jan. 5 drawing were 28, 30, 39, 59 and 7, and the gold Mega Ball was 10.
There had been no winner in 23 straight drawings; a $42 million prize was shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island after the Oct. 13 drawing, lottery officials said. Friday night’s winner won the fourth-largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions.
The winner will have the option of a $450 million annuity over 29 years or a lump-sum payment of $281 million, lottery officials said.
“Congratulations to Florida on their big jackpot win,” Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica said in a news release. ”This has been an exciting run for Mega Millions players and a great way to start off the new year! But it’s not over yet. We’re looking forward to Saturday’s $570 million Powerball jackpot. Good luck, everyone!”
Also in Friday night’s drawing, there were eight Match 5 winning tickets – one each in California, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Virginia, and two each in Oklahoma and Texas. One Oklahoma and one Texas winning ticket included the optional Megaplier, so those two tickets are worth $3 million because the 3X Megaplier was drawn.
Lottery officials said 2,935,086 tickets won prizes at all levels.
The jackpot resets to its new starting value of $40 million ($25 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday, lottery officials said.
