Woman, 70, treks through snow 5 miles after she can't get taxi after night shift

BRADFORD, England - She had a job to do and recent snowfall wasn’t going to stop her from getting home after a long day at work.
A woman, known only as Pam, was recently seen walking home while a news crew in Bradford, England, was doing a story, Metro reported.
As it turned out, Pam was taking a long walk home, 5 miles in snow and wind, after working the night shift caring for three men who have learning disabilities.
Pam is 70 years old.
Can we all take a moment to appreciate this lady? While filming today we spotted her walking through deep #snow drifts, offered her a lift, turns out she's a carer. She couldn't get a bus or taxi home from her nightshift and had to walk. She's 70. pic.twitter.com/nwERFJE4rF— Corinne Wheatley (@CorinneWheatley) March 18, 2018
She told Corrine Wheatley, the reporter with the BBC who recorded Pam’s trip, “You can’t leave them on their own. You’ve got a duty of care really. You’ve got to do it, even at 70!”
Pam told Wheatley that only one driver stopped during her walk, but didn’t offer her a ride. They stopped to ask Pam to move to the other side of the road, Metro reported. Wheatley, however, was more chivalrous, taking Pam as close to her home as she could before the snow got too deep for her car, Metro reported.
