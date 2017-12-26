Woman accused of posting Craigslist ad, taking cash to rent property she didn't own

0

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - An Ohio woman is facing multiple felony theft charges after she was accused of stealing $1,000 from two prospective renters for a property she didn’t own after posting an ad on Craigslist.

Krysta Durden, 18, is facing two counts of theft, according to court records. She’s also facing 10 other charges for separate incidents, including receiving stolen property.

Springfield police officers were sent to a rental property in the 600 block of East Southern Avenue Dec. 2 to discuss a dispute between two groups of people, according to a police report.

The first victim told police he saw the property listed for rent on Craigslist and contacted someone through a texting app. On Nov. 30, the victim and his girlfriend met with a woman named Sarah Hastings and signed a lease agreement. The victim paid the woman an undisclosed amount of money and obtained a receipt and lease agreement. The victim moved into the home later that day.

On Dec. 1, two other victims responded to a rental ad on Craigslist for the same property. The victims also met with Sarah Hastings at a pharmacy on Lagonda Avenue, signed a lease agreement and gave the woman an undisclosed amount of cash. The victims also received a receipt and a key, but when they arrived at the home, they found the other victims were already living there,

It was later determined the property was owned by a local realty company and was listed for rent on a different website. An employee arrived and told police a scam has been occurring recently with their rental properties where people will post the property on Craigslist or Facebook, meet people at the property, have them sign a lease agreement and take cash from them.

At the scene, victims and police looked up Durden’s Facebook page and all agreed she was the person who had deceived them as Hastings, according to a police report. Durden’s photo also matched her booking photo from prior arrests, officers said.

Durden is also facing charges after allegedly running from a traffic stop Nov. 29. Durden was driving a stolen vehicle at the time with a suspended license, the report said.

Durden was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants about 4 p.m. Dec. 23. She remains in the Clark County Jail.

