0 Woman buys $600 worth of Girl Scout cookies, has Scouts give them out free to strangers

SEATTLE - A Seattle Girl Scout troop is ending the cookie season on a sweet note.

KIRO-TV's Siemny Kim shows us how their cookies inspired strangers to pay it forward.

The annual cookie sale gives Girl Scouts a lesson in business.

For this troop, it's also given them a lesson in kindness.

“At first, I was really surprised. I didn’t know what to do,” Girl Scout Norah Wall said.

Norah Wall and Ruthie Bridgman had set up outside of a Grocery Outlet store in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood when a good Samaritan approached their booth.

“I remember this lady coming up and she was like, ‘Hey, if I buy all these cookies, will you hand them out to everyone that comes out of the store?’” Ruthie said. “And we were like, ‘Yeah, I guess.’”

The woman spent more than $600.

Norah and Ruthie even had a hard time giving the cookies away.

“Some people just didn't believe that somebody would actually do that,” Norah said.

Incredibly, that random act of kindness didn't end there.

It made its way inside the Grocery Outlet, where Cami Nearhoff is a cashier.

“We had a lady in my line – people in front, people in back – and she bought all of their groceries,” Nearhoff said.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Nearhoff said people paid it forward all day.

“All day it just seemed like people were doing little things. So I think it kind of inspired people to give back to each other. Whether it was a dollar, someone was short 6 cents – all day long it was happening. It was just crazy. Really crazy day,” Nearhoff said.

>> Read more trending news

This troop is excited knowing their cookies could inspire such kindness.

“I think it's really cool, and it made me so happy that I was able to be a part of this,” Ruthie said.

The troop is raising money to attend Girl Scout camp this year.

If you're still looking for the sweet treats, you'd better hurry. Sunday is the last day of cookie sales.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.