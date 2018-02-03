0 Woman, drugged after dental surgery, goes all in for Eagles in Super Bowl

There’s clearly no bigger Philadelphia Eagles fan than Haley Parks.

Even in a drugged state after getting her wisdom teeth removed she only had one concern: “Did I miss the Super Bowl?”

Her mother reassured her that she wasn’t knocked out for that long, and that the big game was still days away in a video that is going viral.

With cotton balls stuffed in her mouth, Haley sincerely wanted her mom to know that she wanted to go to the game, that she believed in Carson Wentz’s replacement at quarterback Nick Foles, that the Eagles’ defense is better than the Patriots’ defense and that she can’t stand bandwagon fans.

“I trust St. Nick (Foles),” she said. “Our defense is better than their defense. Way better, way better.”

“They better win because I want to go to the game and I want to go the parade,” she said, eyes nearly popping out of her head.

Then a brief moment of doubt darkened Haley’s mood.

“Oh my God, what if they don’t win?” Desperation creeped in, but the very next sentence out of her mouth was, “No they’re (going to) win, I have faith.”

If all of this wasn’t enough to prove her super fandom, Haley then trashed bandwagon fans in the best way.

“You know what I hate? I hate fans that are fans now that weren’t fans if they would have went 0-16. I would still be (the Eagles’) friend,” she said.

Super Bowl 52 will be played Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

