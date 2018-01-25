Woman gets 2 days in jail for fatally shooting 2 dogs

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. - A woman who shot and killed her neighbor’s dogs was sentenced to serve two days in jail, according to The Oregonian.
Nicole Erica Wood, who is trained as a veterinary assistant and registered nurse, killed the two dogs, who have separate owners, in November 2016 after warning one of their owners that if she ever saw the animals on her property, she would shoot them.
Wood thought the dogs had killed her cat.
Wood was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse, according to the Oregonian. It is unclear if her conviction will affect her professional licenses, according to the Oregonian.
She must also pay a $1,000 fine, complete 200 hours of community service and be on probation for 18 months. She also had to hand over the guns she used to kill the dogs.
