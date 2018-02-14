Woman says Florida mayor offered speed bumps in exchange for sex

LANTANA, Fla. - A Florida resident filed a complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics in January claiming the town’s mayor said if she had sex with him, he would make sure her neighborhood would receive speed bumps — a safety measure she had asked the town to install.
Catherine Padilla also said the mayor of Lantana, Florida, David Stewart, about three years ago drove her to a motel one day after they had lunch and wanted to “occupy” a room with her, according to her Jan. 2 complaint. She later told The Palm Beach Post that the mayor said he wanted to have sex with her in the room. She said she told him “no” and did not get out of the car.
