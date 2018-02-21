  • Women may be mistaking ovarian cancer symptoms for bloating, study says

    By: Christabel Duah, Rare.us

    Updated:

    According to a new research, women may be suffering from ovarian cancer without even knowing it.

    >> On Rare.us: Jury hands down record award in lawsuit linking talcum powder use and ovarian cancer

    A study completed by Target Ovarian Cancer (TOC) shared Monday found that instead of visiting a physician after feeling symptoms including bloating and fullness, women are more likely to simply change their diets. By just switching to eating probiotic yogurts or leaving out gluten from their diets, women are putting themselves at risk, because persistent bloating can be a sign of ovarian cancer. According to TOC, ovarian cancer symptoms include a bloated stomach, more frequent urination, continued feelings of fullness and stomach pain.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The research, which took place in the United Kingdom, found that 50 percent of women opted to change their diets, while only 34 percent would see their doctors over concerns about bloating. Additionally, women over age 55, who have a higher risk of developing ovarian cancer, were more likely to look up their symptoms online instead of seeing a professional.

    After TOC published the findings online, one woman responded with a story of her own mother, who had believed her symptoms of ovarian cancer were caused by Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS) or urinary tract infections.

    >> On Rare.us: Julia Louis-Dreyfus has defiant message for cancer in post-surgery Instagram photo

    The newly released report is meant to raise awareness for the disease, which, according to the American Cancer Society, is the fifth-ranking cause of death among women. Women have a 1 in 79 chance of developing ovarian cancer and a 1 in 108 risk of dying as a result, although the rate of women being diagnosed with it has fallen over the past two decades.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories