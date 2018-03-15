World-renowned pediatrician T. Berry Brazelton dies at home on Cape Cod

BOSTON - The world-renowned pediatrician who founded his own infant and baby development center at Boston Children’s Hospital has died at the age of 99.
T. Berry Brazelton died at his home on Cape Cod Tuesday.
The Waco, Texas native began his career as a pediatrician in the 1950s and eventually became one of the world’s foremost authorities on pediatrics and child development.
He authored over 200 scholarly papers and wrote over 30 books on child development and parenting.
Akin to names like Dr. Benjamin Spock, Dr. Brazelton was a leading force in the pediatric healthcare revolution and encouraged parents to be active participants in their children’s healthcare.
Brazelton was a professor at Harvard University Medical School and founded the Brazelton Touchpoints Center at Boston Children’s Hospital in 1996.
In 2013, he was awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal.
