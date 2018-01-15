Wrong guy: Ohio man tabbed as Tennessee coach on Twitter enjoying the notoriety

0

An Ohio man has gained notoriety in recent weeks, thanks to a college football coach with the same name.

Jeremy Pruitt of Dayton was mistaken on Twitter by football fans as being the new coach of the University of Tennessee football team, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. Another Jeremy Pruitt was named Tennessee’s football coach on Dec. 7.

The mix-up began in November, when rumors emerged that Pruitt the football coach was rumored to be a candidate for the Mississippi State University football job before he took the Tennessee position.

A mistaken Mississippi State fan reportedly sent the Pruitt from Dayton a message on Twitter, prompting him to then tweet about the mix-up.

“No way I’m getting tweeted about accepting the Miss State coaching job lol,” Dayton’s Pruitt wrote.

No way I’m getting tweeted about accepting the Miss State coaching job lol — Jeremy Pruitt (@jgroove1) November 27, 2017

A columnist at the Tuscaloosa News then retweeted the tweet to his thousands of followers, causing Dayton’s Pruitt to receive dozens of tweets from Mississippi State fans, most of whom realized the mix-up.

Since then, Pruitt has gained thousands of followers on Twitter and he has jokingly changed his profile and cover photos to include Mississippi State logos and images. Pruitt has told news outlets that he is originally from Columbus and is actually an avid fan of Ohio State University.

Along with his explosion of online followers, Dayton’s Pruitt has also received mentions on TV from ESPN and on the sports website SB Nation.

Last Maroon Friday of the year, had to get a pic and make a new fan #Hailstate ...and COD has my eyes low, I’m tired pic.twitter.com/1Cscp1Pwbz — Jeremy Pruitt (@jgroove1) December 29, 2017

And the “other” Jeremy Pruitt? Here is his introductory news conference when he was named the Vols’ head coach:

