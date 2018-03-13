WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with DWI in North Carolina

CONCORD, NC - WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy is charged with DWI in Cabarrus County after he was in a single-vehicle crash on Concord Parkway Saturday.
According to an arrest report obtained by WSOC-TV, Hardy registered a .25 on a breathalyzer test. The legal limit in NC is .08.
Hardy now has a court date in mid-April to answer the charge.
