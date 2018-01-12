Zoos place friendly wager on outcome of Steelers-Jaguars game

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional playoff game on Sunday.
Friendly wagers are being placed between fans of both teams, including the folks at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.
What’s on the line? Besides bragging rights, the losing zoo will contribute to a conservation program of the winner’s choice and provide the winning zoo with local specialty foods.
If the Steelers win, the Jacksonville Zoo will give to Pittsburgh Zoo’s Sea Turtle Second Chance program and provide staff with fried chicken.
If Jaguars win, the Pittsburgh Zoo will contribute to the Rupununi Wildlife Research Unit and provide the Jacksonville Zoo with a dozen Primanti Brothers sandwiches.
But regardless of the final score, zoo officials said conservation will be the biggest winner.
