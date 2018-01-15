  • Trump, in wake of comments about Haiti and African nations, says: 'I am not a racist'

    Updated:

    WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Trump, in wake of comments about Haiti and African nations, says: 'I am not a racist'

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories