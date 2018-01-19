It's the Loan or Lease Release at Toyota of Clermont!

0

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Don’t spend another year in a car you hate, can’t rely on, or can’t afford. Let Toyota of Clermont help you break the cycle and get into the perfect new ride! We’ve just launched the Loan or Lease Release, and this incredible Toyota sales event has two goals:

1) To get you out of your old car and out of your too-high loan or lease

2) To get you into a new ride that you can afford

How are we doing it? By putting our best new Toyota lease deals and used car specials on the table! Our Clermont Toyota dealership wants to help you kick off 2018 on the right foot in the right ride, so don’t miss the incredible Loan or Lease Release sales event, going on now.

Don’t miss our amazing new Toyota lease deals going on for a limited time

Curious as to which new Toyota lease deals we’ve got waiting for you at Toyota of Clermont’s Loan or Lease Release? Check out this handful:

A new 2018 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 8180117) for just $169/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: 825180) for just $199/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 8440047) for just $199/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab (Stk#: 7710205, V6) for just $199/mo**

But that’s not all – you’ll find our best Toyota lease deals AND lowest prices on other 2018 Toyota models! Go green in the new year in a Toyota Prius, or get the ultimate family-friendly ride – the Toyota Highlander. You’ll also love the new Toyota Tundra, and be able to check out our brand-new crossover, the 2018 Toyota C-HR. See them all and the great deals that go along with them at Toyota of Clermont!

Reliable used cars at affordable prices abound at the Loan or Lease Release

Trying to get your hands on a reliable and affordable used car? Get the best of both worlds at Toyota of Clermont’s Loan or Lease Release. Here are some of the used Toyota specials waiting for you for a limited time:

A used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P1095) for just $12,988*

A used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P1096) for just $14,988*

A used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P1097) for just $19,988*

Plus, we carry all makes and models of used cars. On a budget? Explore our various makes priced under $10,000. Looking for luxury? Check out our preowned Lexus, BMW, Mercedes, and more. And you’ll find everything in between during this incredible Toyota sales event!

Start shopping now; the Loan or Lease Release will be over before you know it! It’s going on for a limited time only and these deals won’t last long. Come see them all in person today at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike. You can also call ahead of time to schedule your appointment and test drive at (352) 404-7000.

Return Home

New 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 8440047

“Advertised lease” for $199.46/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,900 due at signing, includes $2,902.04 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199.46 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $20,323.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,180.56. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 1/31/18.

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710205

“Advertised lease” for $199.62/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,850 due at signing, includes $2,851.88 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199.62 first payment. Option to purchase at lease end $24,406.20. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,186.32. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 1/31/18.

New 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 8180117

“Advertised lease” for $169/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,785 due at signing, includes $2,817.50 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $169 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $12,918.75. Excess mileage at $0.18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $6,084. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 1/31/18.

New 2018 Toyota Camry LE Model (2546) Stock #: 8250180

“Advertised lease” for $199/mo for 36 months plus sales tax, other taxes, tag, registration, tag agency/electronic filing fee, and government fees. $3,910 due at signing, includes $2,912.38 down payment, $798.50 dealer fee and $199.12 first month’s payment. Option to purchase at lease end $15,929.55. Excess mileage at .18 per mile over 12,000 miles per year. Total lease payments of $7,168.32. $0 security deposit. $350 disposition fee at lease end. Closed end lease on approved credit through S.E.T.F. , min 720 Beacon score. Good through 1/31/18.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.