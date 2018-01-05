New year, new ride at Toyota of Clermont

0

2018 is here – what resolutions have you set to make this year the best yet? We have a suggestion… kick things off with a new ride. Don’t spend yet another year stuck in an unreliable or too expensive car that you just can’t stand. Turn over a fresh leaf and start 2018 right in a car that meets the bill! Toyota of Clermont can help – we’ve got a huge selection of affordable used cars that offer the reliability and unbeatable performance you deserve for the new year.

Spend 2018 in a ride you love - let Toyota of Clermont help!

What kinds of used cars will you find at our Clermont Toyota dealership? A lot of people assume that we’ve just got used Toyotas on the lot, since we’re primarily a new Toyota dealership. Think again! We’ve got all makes and models waiting for you, and we’ve got vehicles of every type to meet your needs. Check out some of the options available to you right now!

SUVs: Looking for a family-friendly and efficient used SUV? We’ve got tons of options at Toyota of Clermont, like:

A used 2013 Nissan Rogue SV (Stk#: 8440136A) for just $12,995*

A used 2013 Toyota Highlander (Stk#: 8690047A) for just $14,995*

A used 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad (Stk#: 7710321A) for just $17,495*

A used 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 8250190A) for just $18,495*

A used 2007 Lexus LX 470 (Stk#: 8530001A) for just $21,995*

Sedans: Is a sleek sedan what you want in your driveway for the new year? We’ve got you covered at a price you can afford:

A used 2012 Chevrolet Impala LT (Stk#: 7530128A) for just $8,995*

A used 2009 Lincoln MKZ (Stk#: 8440139A) for just $8,995*

A used 2015 Nissan Versa SV (Stk#: 8180098A) for just $9,995*

A used 2014 Honda Civic LX (Stk#: 7690141A) for just $10,995*

A used 2014 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: 8250198A) for just $11,995*

A used 2014 Toyota Corolla S Plus (Stk#: 8440107A) for just $11,995*

Our used cars offer something for everyone at every price point

Trucks: Need a tough truck to get the job done this year? Look no further than our Clermont Toyota inventory:

A used 2015 Toyota Tacoma PreRunner DBL Cab (Stk#: 7710304A) for just $21,995*

A used 2016 Chevrolet Colorado LT Extended Cab (Stk#: 8440026B) for just $25,995*

A used 2016 Toyota Tundra SR5 Crew Max (Stk#: 8830032A) for just $21,995*

Plus, we’ve got used hybrids, hatchbacks, minivans, and more. There’s something for everyone, and they all range in price so much that you’re guaranteed to find something you both love AND can afford. We’ve got bargain cars priced under $10k all the way up to luxury used cars.

What are you waiting for? Don’t spend yet another year in a ride that just doesn’t measure up – visit Toyota of Clermont. We’re open seven days a week at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike. You can call ahead to get more information and learn about our used car deals at (352) 404-7000 today!

