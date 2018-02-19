0 Know what to budget for when used car shopping

When you start shopping for a used car, you probably already have a budget in mind. However, have you factored the right numbers in? What ownership costs have you taken into consideration? Toyota of Clermont is here to help you break things down so you’re sure you can afford the ride you’re about to put in the driveway.

Start your used car shopping with a list!

Price/Payment

When purchasing a Clermont used car, there are two main numbers you need to think about – price and monthly payment. You should always consider price because you want to ensure you’re paying a fair price overall for the vehicle. However, think about your monthly payment, too, as this will affect your budget immediately. Don’t forget to take financing into consideration because interest can make your payment higher every month.

Maintenance & Repairs

Ownership is more than just getting behind the wheel and turning the key. Routine car care and repairs will have an effect on your budget so be sure to factor these into your monthly car ownership costs. How much do oil changes cost for your vehicle? How about tire rotations? And don’t forget to factor in a little padding for unexpected auto repairs.

Fuel

How much will it cost for you to fuel up your used car every week? Fuel costs can be a make-or-break element in your final decision gas isn’t cheap and can run up your monthly budget quite a bit. If fuel costs are going to be an issue, be sure that you find a vehicle that’s efficient and economical when it comes to gas usage.

Insurance

Don’t forget about car insurance! Some cars are more expensive to insure than others. Make sure you contact your car insurance company and get a quote from them and then figure out how the premium will affect your monthly budget. Remember, it’s illegal to drive a vehicle without car insurance, so it’s a non-negotiable when adding up costs.

