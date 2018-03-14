0 Toyota of Clermont shares spring cleaning car hacks

Have you started your spring cleaning yet? Whether or not you’ve tackled the house, we have something else to add to your list – your vehicle. Keeping your car clean will help it perform the way it should, keep its resale value high, and just make your drive time that much more enjoyable. Toyota of Clermont has car hacks to make this spring cleaning job easier than ever.

Spring cleaning is easier than ever with these helpful car hacks

Tip #1: Make your own air freshener.

Sick of spending money on air fresheners but like your car to smell fresh and clean every time you climb into the driver’s seat? If you want one to stick in the vents, simply put a few drops of your favorite essential oil on a cotton ball and use a clothespin to attach it to an A/C vent. You can also put dryer sheets under your car’s seats, as well as charcoal – charcoal will absorb any less-than-pleasant odors.

Tip #2: Keep your trash organized.

There’s nothing worse than riding around in a dirty, cluttered car, but it can be challenging to keep things clean (especially when you have kids). Why not take a trash can along with you? All you need is a plastic cereal container and a disposable grocery bag. All of your trash goes in one spot and to dispose, all you have to do is pull the bag out and toss it.

Tip #3: Make an environmentally-friendly all-purpose cleaner.

It can be confusing to try and find the right cleaner for your car. Why not make your own? This car hack entails using equal parts water, baby oil, and vinegar to make an all-purpose cleaner for your ride. You just have to mix in a few drops of tea tree oil and a few drops of your favorite essential oil (for scent) and voila – you’re ready to grab a rag and get to it. Cleaning the interior of your car will lend a like-new feeling to it every time you get behind the wheel.

Save time and money this spring with these Clermont Toyota car hacks

Tip #4: Organize your trunk or cargo space.

Don’t let a cluttered, messy trunk get you down this spring. Empty it out, vacuum it, and get organizing. We have plenty of accessories at our Clermont Toyota parts store to help you do it – you can get a cargo net, cargo tote, all-weather cargo area liner, and more to keep everything in its place and also keep the interior of your trunk clean. Don’t forget to restock your trunk with must-haves like a flashlight, a first aid kit, non-perishable snacks, and jumper cables.

Keep your car clean – you’ll thank us when it’s time to sell it down the road. And with Toyota of Clermont on your side, it’s never been quite so easy! We offer affordable parts and accessories to help you stay on top of things, as well as car detailing services.

