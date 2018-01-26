0 Eight Toyota cars you can drive for 15 years or more

We’ve always known that Toyota cars are durable and long-lasting, and that they retain value unlike any other make. In fact, Toyota has received industry accolades like “Longest-lasting vehicles of any full-line manufacturer”. That’s why we’re not surprised to see that in a recent study conducted by Phong Ly, the CEO of ISeeCars.com, Clermont Toyota cars reigned supreme when it comes to longevity.

Which new Toyotas topped the list when it comes to longevity?

Ly studied over 650,000 car owners to see who would keep their car for 15 years or longer, and out of the 15 spots on the list, Toyota claimed eight of them – including the top five. Here’s the breakdown:

#1: Toyota Highlander

#2: Toyota Sienna

#3: Toyota Tundra

#4: Toyota Prius

#5: Toyota RAV4

#7: Toyota Sequoia

#8: Toyota Tacoma

#10: Toyota Avalon

#12: Toyota Camry

No other brand dominated the list like Toyota did, with Honda only claiming one spot and Volkswagen, Nissan, Subaru, and Acura holding one spot each.

What makes Clermont Toyota cars such incredible investments? Resale value, for starters. If you recall, this is the value that the car holds as it ages (and how much you’ll be able to get should you trade in or sell down the road). Toyota cars are renowned for holding resale value, especially the ever-popular Toyota Tacoma. KBB.com has awarded it with a Best Resale Value award numerous times, most recently in 2017.

However, that’s not the only reason buying a new Toyota car is an excellent idea. Here are some of the other highlights you’ll find with ownership of this unique and innovative brand.

Technology. You’ll find the latest and greatest technology both inside the cabin and under the hood, encompassing performance, safety, and entertainment. Toyota models boast features like Hybrid Synergy Drive (the Toyota Prius was the first hybrid car on the mainstream market) for better fuel efficiency and greener performance. They also showcase features like Toyota Safety Sense P, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Head Up Display, Toyota Entune and Entune App Suite, Siri Eyes Free, and voice recognition.

Style. Toyota cars span all walks of design – you can get behind the wheel of a sleek and polished sedan, a tough pickup truck, a family-friendly minivan, a sporty hatchback, or a sophisticated SUV. The choices are endless and the style is unique, fresh, and modern no matter which design you lean toward.

Affordability. You may think that for all the aforementioned qualities you’ll have to drop a pretty big chunk of change. Not the case when it comes to our Clermont Toyota inventory! We offer a wide range of price points so every driver has a choice for their budget. Additionally, each model has multiple trim-levels available so you can find one that fits your monthly payment parameters.

