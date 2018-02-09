0 Toyota named "World's Most Admired Company" by Fortune

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

As if Toyota didn’t already have enough bragging rights, the company was recently named “World’s Most Admired Company” by Fortune. The list is compiled each year to rate companies throughout the corporate world, and is composed based on company surveys and ratings from peer analysts, directors, and senior executives. Toyota took the top spot and our Clermont Toyota dealership isn’t surprised!

What makes Toyota such an esteemed brand in the automotive industry?

What makes Toyota so deserving of this esteemed title? To us, there are four main reasons that the company excel beyond all others in the industry – check it out!

1. Innovative green cars

Toyota has always been a frontrunner when it comes to green car and hybrid technology – after all the Clermont Toyota Prius was the first hybrid on the mass market and the car that started the green movement way back in the early 00’s. And the lineup has exploded since the Prius’ inception – there are now multiple hybrid options on the lot at Toyota of Clermont, including SUVs, sedans, and hatchbacks. Not to mention, the new Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle is taking the west coast by storm and should be at Toyota of Clermont in the near future.

2. Enhanced safety technology and features

Toyota is an industry leader when it comes to innovative and progressive safety technology and features. In fact, there are several facilities in the US dedicated solely to safety technology research. Our Clermont Toyota cars include features like the Star Safety System, Toyota Safety Sense, and other safety technology that is exclusive to the Toyota make. You can’t get this type of peace of mind with any other vehicle!

3. American-made inventory

A lot of people are under the misconception that Toyota cars are solely made, manufactured, and produced in Japan and shipped to America for distribution. This simply isn’t the case! Toyota has ten manufacturing plants here in the US and has manufactured over 25 million cars here. The Camry, Corolla, Sienna, Sequoia, Highlander, Tacoma, and Tundra are all manufactured here, in fact, giving you a wide selection of American-made Toyota cars.

Shop Toyota cars today to find out what true value is

4. High-quality vehicles at affordable prices

When you shop Clermont Toyota cars, you know you’re getting the best of the best. Our vehicles are reliable, safe, and performance-driven, but you won’t have to break the bank to get them in your driveway. We strive to continuously offer a quality product at a price you can afford, and we know this trend will continue to be a cornerstone of our make in the future.

Ready to start shopping high-quality, affordable Toyota cars? Just call Toyota of Clermont at (352) 404-7000. You can also swing by and see us at 16851 State Road 50, just off the Florida Turnpike.

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.