0 Learn how to spot transmission fluid problems

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Clermont*

Do you know how to tell when your car’s transmission fluid is low? It’s not always obvious; there isn’t a light that illuminates or an alarm bell that goes off when you need to replenish it. However, there are signs so if you’re willing to pay attention to your car’s performance, it’s not that difficult to spot when you need an auto service appointment. Toyota of Clermont is here to help.

Why is transmission fluid so important?

Your car’s transmission fluid is an integral part of performance. It helps to ensure your engine stays cool when it’s working hard, and it also keeps your transmission system lubricated so everything runs as it should. It also helps to ensure that no internal build-up happens in the system, which can cause major performance problems. You should be on a car maintenance schedule to regularly change your transmission fluid and your mechanic should also check it on a routine basis.

What happens if you run low on transmission fluid? Your performance will take a major hit. Your car will experience issues like problems with gear shifting and loss of acceleration, as well as possible transmission failure if it gets bad enough. That means major repairs that will put a big dent in your wallet.

Do you need to schedule Clermont car maintenance for your transmission?

Unsure as to whether or not you need to replenish your car’s transmission fluid? Here are the four main signs it’s running low and needs to be topped off:

1) You notice abnormalities when you shift your car.

Does your car feel like it’s shifting too quickly? Or maybe you feel like it’s taking too long to transition between gears. Either way, it’s out of the ordinary. This can signify that your transmission fluid is too low and you need to schedule Clermont car maintenance.

2) Your transmission is slipping

If you shift into a new gear but your car falls back out of it before completing the transition, your transmission is slipping. You’ll also notice odd noises from under the hood, your RPM needle spiking right before you shift, and choppy shifting in general. Make sure to call Toyota of Clermont for an appointment because you need to replace the transmission fluid before you break down.

3) Your car has a delay when you shift into drive or reverse

If you have 2-3 seconds of inaction when you shift your car into drive or reverse, then you are having gear engagement delay. This happens because of low fluid levels – there’s not enough hydraulic pressure to make the shift happen quickly and efficiently.

4) You can’t shift at all

If your car won’t shift at all or simply won’t go anywhere, then you are most likely out of fluid. It’s time to schedule Clermont auto service to get to the bottom of the problem.

Need help with your car’s transmission? Call us today at (352) 404-7001. Our auto service center is open seven days a week!

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.