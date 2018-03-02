0 Should you take home the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser?

Are you thinking about your next ride and looking to take things to the next level in terms of luxury? Look no further than Toyota of Orlando – the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser has arrived, and this dynamic Toyota SUV has everything you could ever want in its cabin and under its hood. We’re here to give you the scoop on what it has to offer AND get you behind the wheel for a test drive.

The Toyota Land Cruiser hasn’t always been about luxury

The 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser hasn’t always been the epitome of luxury. In fact, when it was first developed, it was built with military intentions. In fact, it scaled Mount Fiji in the 1950’s! It was all about utility and performance with very little luxury woven into the design. Since then, Toyota has refined and redesigned this renowned Orlando Toyota SUV to be the sophisticated drive time option it is today.

Here are some of the highlights we think you’ll love about the versatile 2018 model available now:

It has a sleek perforated leather interior in two color scheme choices (Black and Terra), as well as wood-grain accents and ambient lighting. The exterior showcases 18” 5-spoke alloy wheels, LED lighting, and a rear spoiler, as well as roof racks and running boards for a sporty and sleek look that’s hard to duplicate.

It’s spacious – the 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser can seat up to eight and still lend you 16.1 cubic feet of cargo space in the back. And it can tow up to 8,100 pounds, so getting out of town is simple no matter what you have to bring along.

It has the best of the best when it comes to technology. You’ll stay connected and entertained with ease, thanks to features like an Entune Premium JBL Sound System with 14 speakers and a 9” touchscreen display. Plus, there’s a rear-seat DVD entertainment system in the backseat with two pairs of wireless headphones, as well as integrated navigation and the Entune App Suite.

While luxury has been added to the equation, performance still has a prominent spot. This Orlando Toyota comes with a 5.7L V8 engine and 381 horsepower, as well as 401 lb-ft torque. On top of that power, it offers you full-time four-wheel drive, multi-terrain select technology, CRAWL Control, and Active Traction Control for superior handling no matter what type of terrain you’re taking on.

Get the best of the best behind the wheel of this Orlando Toyota SUV

As you can see, the new Toyota Land Cruiser has come a long way. But while up-to-the-minute technology has been added to the cabin and plush luxury adorns it both inside and out, the powerful and dynamic performance capabilities have only been improved to offer you a versatile and well-rounded drive time solution.

