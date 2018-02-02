0 4 reasons to buy the 2018 Toyota RAV4 today

Have you gotten a chance to come down and take the 2018 Toyota RAV4 for a spin? This popular Toyota SUV is back and better than ever for the 2018 model year, and if you haven’t gotten behind the wheel yet, now’s the time to do it. We’ve got incredible Toyota RAV4 specials going on to save you big bucks whether you lease or purchase. Check out these four reasons we think you should put this Orlando Toyota in your driveway today!

Why put the 2018 Toyota RAV4 in your driveway?

#1: It’s affordable.

On a budget and not sure how far your budget can stretch? The 2018 Toyota RAV4 can accommodate you with a starting MSRP of just over $24,000. Not only that, you’ll save even after you drive home because this efficient Orlando Toyota SUV gets 23/30 mpg. You can have the space of an SUV without having to blow your budget every week on fuel costs.

#2: It’s stylish and compact.

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 may be an SUV, but it’s anything but oversized. It’s spacious on the interior with seating for five and around 38 cubic feet of cargo space, but it’s still compact and navigable. Plus, its sleek lines and polished interior give you the style you crave while still delivering a family-friendly vehicle. You’ll love features like fog lights, alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, and a sophisticated SofTex interior.

#3: It’s performance-driven.

Did you know that this Orlando Toyota SUV is actually available in hybrid models as well? Just in case you feel like going green and saving even more on fuel. You’ll also love available features like all-wheel drive, towing of up to 1500 pounds, dynamic torque control, and multiple driving modes (including Normal, ECO, Sport, and EV). Plus, this dynamic Toyota offers you the best of the best when it comes to safety features with technology like Toyota Safety Sense and an Advanced Airbag System.

#4: It’s convenient and connected.

Day-to-day life gets busy, especially with a family. The 2018 Toyota RAV4 is chock full of convenience and connectivity features to keep things simple. Stream calls with Bluetooth and voice recognition, check real-time traffic and weather with HD Radio, and use integrated navigation to get where you need to go. Dual zone climate control keeps everyone comfortable, and a power rear liftgate makes loading and unloading easier than ever.

Toyota of Orlando wants to get you behind the wheel today

