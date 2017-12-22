Do your last-minute Christmas shopping at Toyota of Orlando's parts store

0

Stuck on what to get those hard-to-shop-for, last-minute loved ones on your list? Why not come down to the Toyota of Orlando parts store and get shopping? We’ve got something for everyone when it comes to car parts and accessories, and we’re here to give you a few ideas on what to put under the tree this year. Skip the lines at the mall and see what we have to offer instead!

Put affordable car parts under the tree this year

Car organization accessories: Want to give the gift of organization to someone who desperately needs it (or maybe just someone who’s a bit of a neat-freak)? Check out the car accessories we’ve got at our Toyota of Orlando car parts store. You’ll be able to wrap up items like cargo nets, cargo organizers, tablet holders, and more to help someone make their drive time a whole lot more efficient!

Car detailing kit: Know a DIY-er who likes to get their hands dirty and their car clean? Consider giving them a full-detailing kit. Car detailing can be expensive, so have our Orlando car parts techs put together a kit for you with cleaners, waxes and polishes, sponges, and everything else your loved one needs to get their car looking like-new again. It’s the gift that keeps on giving!

Steering wheel and seat covers: If you know someone whose car is in need of a pick-me-up, or maybe someone who wants to protect their new investment, give the gift of seat covers and a steering wheel cover. These car parts will protect their ride from everyday wear and tear, but also prevent them from fading in the intense Florida summer sun. Plus, we have a great variety to suit any style here at Toyota of Orlando.

Floor mats: If you know someone who’s driving around a family vehicle without all-weather floor mats, do them a big favor - get them some. These mats make handling mud, sand, and water much easier, and are simple to clean (you can just hose them off). Save them time and sanity and give them the gift of a tidier car with little to no effort on their part.

Visit our Orlando Toyota parts store to make things merry and bright!

Performance parts: If you know someone who’s into performance enhancement when it comes to their vehicle, you’re in the right place at the Toyota of Orlando parts store. We sell all kinds of performance car parts, including TRD parts and accessories. Whether they want a special air intake or just new wheels, we can help you find the perfect part to put under the tree.

Ready to start shopping? Christmas will be here before you know it, and we’re open every day until then. Come see us at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall. Call to chat with one of our techs, too! You can reach them every day at (407) 298-4500.

