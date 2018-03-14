0 Do you know how to prevent and react to brake failure?

Do you have a cache of knowledge when it comes to driving emergencies? It helps to know ahead of time how to react if you find yourself in a dangerous situation when you’re behind the wheel - like brake failure. That’s why we took the time to gather information from our parts, service, and sales specialists regarding this car emergency and we’re here to share our Orlando Toyota wisdom with you.

Don’t let brake failure happen to you

Before you learn how to react to brake failure, you should know how to prevent it. Here are some tips from our Orlando auto service techs:

Tip #1: Pay attention to how your car handles. You drive it every day, so you should be aware of any changes or differences when they occur. This goes for sights, sounds, smells, and just the feel of your vehicle when it’s performing (like if your brakes aren’t as responsive as they should be).

Tip #2: Don’t skip brake service. You should schedule this routine service when your vehicle needs it in order to ensure maximum performance. Our Orlando auto service techs will also inspect your brake system from end to end and will proactively point out any issues they see that could possibly lead to bigger issues in the future.

Orlando Toyota tips for handling this driving emergency

Now let’s talk about actually handling brake failure should you find yourself in this scary situation. Here are the steps you should take when you feel your brakes give out on you.

1) Hit the horn to alert other drivers. This will help them quickly get out of your way and reduce your chances of getting into a collision with them.

2) Downshift. In a manual car, you can use the shift knob to move your car to a lower gear. In an automatic car, remove your foot from the gas pedal and this should signify to your vehicle that it needs to shift down. In both cases downshifting will slow your vehicle. Don’t shift into neutral – this will take away your car’s ability to downshift.

3) Refrain from turning your car off during brake failure. This will just cause your power steering to go out and make it that much harder to control your vehicle.

4) If possible, pull the emergency brake slowly, gently, and carefully. If you’re on a wet road or traveling at a high speed, don’t do this – you’ll lose control of your car. Otherwise, be gentle with your movements when pulling the e-brake.

5) Steer onto the shoulder, out of the way of other drivers. Be sure you have plenty of room to come to a stop and avoid shoulders that are sandy or muddy, which can cause you to lose traction.

Think you might be having brake issues? Come down to Toyota of Orlando to talk to one of our techs and have them take a peek. After all, you don’t want to end up in a situation where you’re experiencing brake failure. Our service center is open seven days a week at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I-4 near the Millenia Mall.

