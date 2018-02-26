0 Do you know fact from fiction when it comes to car maintenance?

Are you confident when it comes to car maintenance? A lot of people aren’t – they aren’t really sure what goes on under the hood, so they trust their auto mechanic to steer them in the right direction and give them the tools they need to keep their car up and running. However, a lot of people also worry that they’re not being told the truth when it comes to auto service, and that their mechanic is trying to run up the bill. Toyota of Orlando is here to help! Today we’re talking about some common car maintenance myths and the truth behind them so you can be more confident when the time comes to pop the hood.

What kinds of car maintenance myths are fooling you?

Myth #1: You can use any soap to wash your car – it doesn’t matter if it’s made for automotive.

False! This is a very big myth – in fact, using dish detergent or laundry detergent can strip the protective wax coating off of your car, leaving your paint exposed to the elements. This can lead to damage, chipping, peeling, and fading. If you’re going to do some DIY detailing, let our Orlando car maintenance techs point you in the right direction of a soap specified for washing cars.

Myth #2: You need a coolant flush with every oil change, regardless.

False. If your mechanic tells you this, it’s time to find a new mechanic! You do not need a coolant flush every time you get an oil change – in fact, you only need to schedule this car maintenance every 5 years or 60,000 miles unless you’re having coolant system problems. If your car is running well, you don’t need to schedule them any more often.

Myth #3: You need to schedule an oil change every 3,000 miles or performance will suffer.

For the most part, false. Some traditional motor oils still require a change every 3,000 to 5,000 miles in order for them to function properly inside your engine. However, new synthetic motor oils greatly lengthen the amount of time in between oil changes with some lasting up to 10,000 miles. Ask your mechanic which type of oil is best for your car at your next Orlando oil change, and then schedule your car care accordingly.

Myth #4: Using premium fuel will enhance your car’s performance capabilities.

False. Some cars do require premium fuel (you can figure out whether or not yours does by checking your owner’s manual). However, if your car runs on regular unleaded, putting premium in the gas tank won’t change anything. It doesn’t enhance performance or improve fuel efficiency; rather, it just puts a bigger dent in your bank account when you fill up. Stick to what your car requires!

