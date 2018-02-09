0 Toyota of Orlando answers car maintenance FAQs

Are you unsure of yourself when it comes to car maintenance? You’re not alone; many of our Orlando Toyota customers feel a little uncertain about what goes on under the hood. That’s why we have knowledgeable Toyota certified techs working at our service center; they can give you the ins and outs of what’s going on with your car, as well as help you find the right (affordable) solution. Check out some of these frequently asked car maintenance questions!

What car maintenance questions do you have?

FAQ #1: Is car maintenance REALLY worth the money?

Yes, it is – trust us. Routine Orlando car care keeps your car in top shape and gives it the tools it needs to hit the road efficiently and safely. It helps parts and components to last longer and oftentimes can prevent or delay auto repairs. Plus, getting routine auto service will help boost the resale value of your vehicle. Buyers will know it’s been well-cared for and is a reliable vehicle for future drive time.

FAQ #2: How often should I be getting auto service for my car?

It depends on what type of car care you’re scheduling! Oil changes need to happen every 5,000 miles – 10,000 miles, depending on what type of motor oil you put under the hood. You should get a tire rotation every 6,000 – 8,000 miles or so. However, keep in mind that every car is different and has different factory recommendations. You should check your owner’s manual, keep an eye on your dash for any warning lights, and listen to the recommendations that your auto mechanics at Toyota of Orlando give you.

FAQ #3: Why am I not getting the fuel efficiency I should?

If your car is getting less fuel efficiency than normal, it can be a number of things. First, examine your driving habits to ensure they’re in line with getting those MPGs. Empty out your car to bring down the weight, and then have our auto service techs take a peek. It could be your spark plugs, tires, a bad oxygen sensor, clogged air filter, and more. Let our professionals narrow down the cause so you can fix it and get back out on the road with the fuel efficiency you deserve.

Toyota of Orlando can help you save money and time when it comes to car care

FAQ #4: How often should I replace…

We get a lot of this – how often should you replace certain parts? Every car is different, but typically you don’t need to replace parts (including things like windshield wipers, tires, and batteries) until they aren’t able to perform anymore. Our techs can give you a heads up when things look like they’re on the decline so you can decide when you want to schedule an appointment.

FAQ #5: Can I do any car maintenance myself to save money?

Good news – even if you’re not the handiest of people, you can still do things to help save money and time. Check your oil and check your tire pressure/condition regularly, keep your car clean, pay attention to dashboard warning lights, and drive responsibly. If you’re really into DIY car maintenance, consider doing at-home oil changes!

