Toyota of Orlando shares how to spot drunk drivers

0

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

New Year’s Eve may be over, but drunk driving can happen any night of the year, putting you and your passengers in danger. Do you know how to spot a drunk driver on the road? And more importantly, do you know how to react when you do? Toyota of Orlando is here with tips on how to identify an intoxicated driver and explain what steps to take should one cross your path.

What signs indicate drunk driving?

How do you know someone is drunk driving? Here are some giveaway signs you should keep an eye out for:

Aggressively braking or accelerating

Running stop lights and stop signs

Taking turns wide and not using turn signals

Speeding or driving way under the speed limit

Weaving or drifting in and out of lanes

Driving off the road

Hitting or almost hitting objects, cars, or pedestrians

Sitting very close to the windshield

Toyota of Orlando explains how to deal with an intoxicated driver

If you notice someone exhibiting any of the above signs, the possibility is high that they’re engaging in drunk driving. This puts you, your passengers, and everyone else on the road in danger. So what do you do? Here are some Orlando Toyota tips:

Call the police first. You can file a report with them and they’ll send an officer or two out to pursue the drunk driver. Never try to stop the driver yourself. This can lead to a collision or accident, and they could be aggressive as well. If you feel you need to follow them, leave plenty of space in between your vehicle and theirs for optimal safe driving Make note of details. What kind of car are they driving – make, model, and color? What identifying characteristics does it have (like stickers, rust, paint damage, accessories, license plate number, etc.) to help police spot it? Notice where it’s headed. You should tell the dispatcher what direction the driver is headed and what road they’re on, as well as any cross streets that they’re traversing.

All of these details will help the police apprehend and stop the driver before they can do any more damage.

And remember – you should have a zero tolerance for yourself. NEVER drink and get behind the wheel of a car. You should always have a designated driver, or call an Uber or cab to get home. You can also use the AAA Safe Rides program if you get stuck in a jam with no sober way home. Don’t be a part of the problem!

Stay safe this year out on the roads. Have questions? Call Toyota of Orlando at (407) 298-4500 or swing by and chat with us at 3575 Vineland Road, just off I4 near the Millenia Mall. Happy New Year!

Return Home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.