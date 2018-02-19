0 Should you request a used car history report when shopping?

Are you feeling a little bit intimidated by the thought of buying a used vehicle? You’re not alone – a lot of people get a case of the nerves when it comes to purchasing something that’s preowned. A car is a big investment that’s supposed to last a long period of time, so you want to ensure you get something reliable and high-quality. That’s why we recommend pulling a used car history report – these helpful reports can give you peace of mind about your decision and give you more background information on the car for a more educated decision.

Need a little bit more convincing? Here are four things you’ll be able to glean from a used car history report.

Mileage

You should be able to take the number on the odometer at face value, right? In most circumstances, yes. But occasionally you’ll cross paths with a dishonest seller who has tampered with the odometer to make it appear like the car has less mileage. This is where a used car history report will come in handy. You can use the number on the report – which is the accurate one – to double check the number on the odometer. If they don’t match, it’s time to walk away. Who knows what else the seller could be hiding?

Accident & Collision History

Collisions and accidents can sink a car’s resale value and create a host of future problems that you – the new owner – will have to pay to fix. That’s why it’s wise to see if a car has been in an accident before you sign the dotted line. Also, if you don’t see any accidents on the used car history report but spot signs of an accident on the car, rethink your decision to buy from the seller. (These signs include things like mismatched paint or panels that don’t touch, etc.). There may be other things wrong with the vehicle that could cost you in the future.

Previous Owners

How many previous owners has the car had? It’s not a huge problem if it’s multiple, but remember – the more owners an Orlando used car has had, the more probability that it’s been in a collision or has missed auto service appointments. If a high number is a deal-breaker for you, be sure to check the used car history report to see just how many other people have been behind the wheel.

Car Care

Routine car care extends a vehicle’s life and also helps to keep resale value high. Without it, parts wear out faster, resale value dips, and performance takes a hit. Be sure that the Orlando used car you’re considering has been getting routine car maintenance throughout its life so you can rest easy that you’re getting something reliable and safe.

