Get the scoop on the new 2019 Toyota Avalon

*This is a sponsored article by Toyota of Orlando*

The 2019 Toyota Avalon was recently unveiled, and it’s bringing some major upgrades to the table for the new model year. Toyota of Orlando has the scoop on what you can expect when you climb behind the wheel later this year.

What does the 2019 Toyota Avalon have to offer for the new model year?

Let’s start with the basics:

The 2019 Toyota Avalon is going into production this spring, which means we’ll see it at some point this year – you don’t have to wait until 2019 for it to hit Toyota of Orlando.

It’ll offer four trim-levels for the regular model (XSE, Touring, XLE, and Limited) and three for the hybrid model (XLE, XSE, limited) so you’ll have plenty of choices.

Starting MSRP has not been released yet; nor have specifications for horsepower, torque, or any other performance metrics.

Performance goes up a notch in this Orlando Toyota luxury sedan

Now, let’s talk performance. The 2019 Toyota Avalon is taking things up a notch with enhancements like:

A new 3.5L V6 engine with 8-speed automatic transmission. Like we said, we don’t have specs yet but we have a feeling this will up the ante when it comes to performance.

A new 2.5L hybrid drivetrain. And to top it off, the hybrid battery has been relocated – it’s now under the backseats, which expands cargo space in the trunk.

Four drive modes: Normal, ECO, Sport, and Sport +, plus a special Custom mode in the Touring model.

Adaptive variable suspension. Add this to the lower center of gravity and longer design and you’re set for some serious handling.

Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters with rev-matching downshifts . The goal? To make your drive time that much more exciting.

How about technology? The Orlando Toyota Avalon goes up a level when it comes to connectivity and entertainment thanks to tech upgrades for 2019 like:

Entune 3.0

An optional JBL audio system with 14 speakers and 1200 watts of power

SmartWatch connectivity, Apple Play and Amazon’s Alexa (which means you can remotely start your car and more)

5 USB ports for easy charging on the go

7”, 9”, or 10” touchscreen audio interfaces

WiFi Hotspot abilities to make staying connected simpler than ever

And even style gets a boost. The 2019 Toyota Avalon was redesigned to have a lower, longer stance and sharper lines, making the exterior more pronounced as a whole. More soft-touch materials were added to the interior of this Toyota sedan, and adaptive LED headlights and new alloy wheels round out the exterior.

Excited about this new Toyota? We are too – but don’t forget, if you want to get your hands on an Orlando Toyota Avalon now, we’ve got the 2018 model in stock.

