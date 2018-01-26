0 Toyota of Orlando can help you weigh trading in vs scheduling auto repairs

Are you struggling to decide if another round of auto repairs is the most cost-effective way to handle your vehicle? Or is it time to hand over the keys, trade in, and trade up? It can be hard to decide which path to take, so Toyota of Orlando is here to help. We sat down with auto repair techs to get the details on when it’s time to retire your vehicle and when you should invest more money in repairs and service. Plus, we have the Vehicle Exchange Program on site to ensure your trade in – should you decide that route – is easy and efficient.

4 signs it’s time to trade in instead of scheduling repairs

How do you know it’s time to trade in your car and move onto something else? Here are four giveaway signs you need to hand over the keys:

Your vehicle is becoming unsafe or unreliable. If the chances of you getting into a collision or being sidelined with a broken-down car are high, it’s time to trade in and get yourself the peace of mind you deserve.

Your car issues are recurring. Are you finding yourself making constant trips to the mechanic? If these issues seem to propagate no matter how often you schedule auto repairs , it’s time to retire your car and get into something newer.

You need auto repairs, and the cost of the repairs is more than the value of the car. You can use the trade-in tool on the Toyota of Orlando website or have our used car director do an in-person appraisal of your car to get its value. If it’s going to cost more than the value of the car to fix it, it’s time to get rid of it and sink that money into a down payment for a new ride.

You need a tech upgrade. Want the latest safety technology in your car or wish you had Bluetooth streaming for calls and music? Instead of scheduling Orlando auto repairs, it might be in your best interest to invest that money into a new ride with the technology you want.

Let the Toyota of Orlando Vehicle Exchange Program get you into a new ride

And the best news yet? If you do decide it’s time to trade in and trade up, Toyota of Orlando has a special program in place to help. It’s called the Vehicle Exchange Program, and it’s designed with customers like you in mind. We’ll appraise your car, pull a CarFax report on it, and help you find a replacement vehicle from our vast inventory of new and used cars. And on top of that, we’ll do whatever we can to ensure you get the same or even a lower payment!

Ready to get rid of your old ride? Need help deciding which route to take? Call Toyota of Orlando today. You can reach us seven days a week until 10pm at (407) 298-4500.

