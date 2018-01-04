2018 Orlando City MLS schedule announced

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lions will open their fourth MLS season against D.C. United on Saturday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium and end on Sunday, Oct. 28, at New York Red Bulls. The Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and the 2018 MLS Cup is set for Saturday, Dec. 8.

The home schedule is highlighted by visits from defending Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup champion Toronto FC on July 14, and the defending Western Conference champion Seattle Sounders on Oct. 17. The Lions will host 2017 expansion side Atlanta United on May 13 and Aug. 24.

City’s road schedule will see it make two visits to 2015 expansion rival New York City FC on March 17 and June 2. The Lions will also make two trips to Los Angeles to take on 2018 expansion side LAFC on July 7 and LA Galaxy on July 29.



With more than two dozen MLS players representing their countries in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, MLS will have a nine-day hiatus during the tournament’s group phase between June 14-22.



Orlando City will be featured on national television 13 times in 2018, and the remaining matches will be televised locally on WRDQ TV 27, part of the Cox Media Group Orlando TV.

Following the successful opening of Orlando City Stadium in 2017, Orlando City’s season ticket base has been expanded beyond the 18,000 cap and a limited number of tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.OrlandoCitySC.com/tickets/season. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date with priority access given to LionNation members.

The full schedule is listed below. The Lions will play 19 matches on Saturdays, nine on Sundays, three on Fridays, two on Wednesdays and once on a Thursday. All remaining kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Games in bold will be broadcast on WRDQ Channel 27.

DATE OPPONENT VENUE TIME (ET)

Saturday, Mar 3 (MLS) DC Orlando 7:30 pm

Saturday, Mar 10 (MLS) Minnesota Orlando 7:30 pm

Saturday, Mar 17 (UNIV) New York New York 3:30 pm

Saturday, Mar 31 (Unimas) NY Redbulls Orlando 1:00 pm

Sunday, Apr 8 (ESPN) Portland Orlando 4:00 pm

Friday, Apr 13 (ESPN) Philadelphia Philadelphia 8:00 pm

Saturday, Apr 21 (MLS) San Jose Orlando 7:30 pm

Sunday, Apr 29 (ESPN) Colorado Colorado 4:00 pm

Sunday, May 6 (MLS) Real Salt Lake Orlando 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 13 (FS1) Atlanta Orlando 6:00 pm

Friday, May 18 (TSN) Toronto Toronto 8:00 pm

Saturday, May 26 (MLS) Chicago Orlando 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jun 2 (MLS) New York New York 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jun 9 (TSN) Vancouver Vancouver 7:00 pm

Wednesday, Jun 13 (TVA) Montreal Montreal 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jun 23 (TVA) Montreal Orlando 7:30 pm

Saturday, Jun 30 (ESPN) Atlanta Atlanta 7:00 pm

Saturday, Jul 7 (FOX) LAFC LAFC 4:30 pm

Saturday, Jul 14 (TSN) Toronto Orlando 8:00 pm

Saturday, Jul 21 (MLS) Columbus Columbus 7:30 pm

Thursday, Jul 26 (ESPN) New York Orlando 8:00 pm

Sunday, Jul 29 (FS1) LA Galaxy Los Angeles 9:30 pm

Saturday, Aug 4 (MLS) New England Orlando 7:30 pm

Sunday, Aug 12 (FS1) DC DC 6:00 pm

Friday, Aug 24 (ESPN) Atlanta Orlando 8:00 pm

Saturday, Sep 1 (MLS) Philadelphia Orlando 7:30 pm

Saturday, Sep 8 (MLS) Kansas City Kansas City 8:30 pm

Sunday, Sep 16 (FS1) Chicago Chicago 5:00 pm

Saturday, Sep 22 (MLS) Houston Orlando 7:30 pm

Saturday, Oct 6 (MLS) Dallas Dallas 8:00 pm

Saturday, Oct 13 (MLS) New England New England 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Oct 17 (MLS) Seattle Orlando 7:30 pm

Sunday, Oct 21 (MLS) Columbus Orlando TBD

Sunday, Oct 28 (MLS) New York RedbullsNY 4:30 pm

