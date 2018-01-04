  • 2018 Orlando City MLS schedule announced

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Lions will open their fourth MLS season against D.C. United on Saturday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Orlando City Stadium and end on Sunday, Oct. 28, at New York Red Bulls. The Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs will begin on Wednesday, Oct. 31 and the 2018 MLS Cup is set for Saturday, Dec. 8.

    The home schedule is highlighted by visits from defending Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup champion Toronto FC on July 14, and the defending Western Conference champion Seattle Sounders on Oct. 17. The Lions will host 2017 expansion side Atlanta United on May 13 and Aug. 24.

    City’s road schedule will see it make two visits to 2015 expansion rival New York City FC on March 17 and June 2. The Lions will also make two trips to Los Angeles to take on 2018 expansion side LAFC on July 7 and LA Galaxy on July 29.

    With more than two dozen MLS players representing their countries in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, MLS will have a nine-day hiatus during the tournament’s group phase between June 14-22. 

    Orlando City will be featured on national television 13 times in 2018, and the remaining matches will be televised locally on WRDQ TV 27, part of the Cox Media Group Orlando TV.

    Following the successful opening of Orlando City Stadium in 2017, Orlando City’s season ticket base has been expanded beyond the 18,000 cap and a limited number of tickets are available for purchase by visiting www.OrlandoCitySC.com/tickets/season. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date with priority access given to LionNation members.

    The full schedule is listed below. The Lions will play 19 matches on Saturdays, nine on Sundays, three on Fridays, two on Wednesdays and once on a Thursday. All remaining kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

    DATE                                                       OPPONENT              VENUE                    TIME (ET)            

    Saturday, Mar 3 (MLS)               DC                      Orlando              7:30 pm

    Saturday, Mar 10 (MLS)             Minnesota          Orlando             7:30 pm

    Saturday, Mar 17 (UNIV)             New York            New York             3:30 pm

    Saturday, Mar 31 (Unimas)          NY Redbulls       Orlando               1:00 pm

    Sunday, Apr 8 (ESPN)                 Portland              Orlando               4:00 pm

    Friday, Apr 13 (ESPN)                 Philadelphia        Philadelphia        8:00 pm

    Saturday, Apr 21 (MLS)             San Jose            Orlando              7:30 pm

    Sunday, Apr 29 (ESPN)               Colorado             Colorado             4:00 pm

    Sunday, May 6 (MLS)                 Real Salt Lake    Orlando             5:00 pm

    Sunday, May 13 (FS1)                  Atlanta                Orlando               6:00 pm

    Friday, May 18 (TSN)                  Toronto               Toronto              8:00 pm

    Saturday, May 26 (MLS)             Chicago               Orlando             7:30 pm

    Saturday, Jun 2 (MLS)                New York            New York            7:30 pm

    Saturday, Jun 9 (TSN)                Vancouver           Vancouver         7:00 pm

    Wednesday, Jun 13 (TVA)          Montreal              Montreal            7:30 pm

    Saturday, Jun 23 (TVA)               Montreal             Orlando              7:30 pm

    Saturday, Jun 30 (ESPN)              Atlanta                 Atlanta                7:00 pm

    Saturday, Jul 7 (FOX)                    LAFC                   LAFC                  4:30 pm

    Saturday, Jul 14 (TSN)                Toronto               Orlando              8:00 pm

    Saturday, Jul 21 (MLS)                Columbus          Columbus          7:30 pm

    Thursday, Jul 26 (ESPN)               New York            Orlando               8:00 pm

    Sunday, Jul 29 (FS1)                     LA Galaxy           Los Angeles        9:30 pm

    Saturday, Aug 4 (MLS)                 New England     Orlando              7:30 pm

    Sunday, Aug 12 (FS1)                    DC                       DC                      6:00 pm

    Friday, Aug 24 (ESPN)                   Atlanta                 Orlando               8:00 pm

    Saturday, Sep 1 (MLS)                  Philadelphia       Orlando              7:30 pm

    Saturday, Sep 8 (MLS)                  Kansas City        Kansas City       8:30 pm

    Sunday, Sep 16 (FS1)                    Chicago               Chicago               5:00 pm

    Saturday, Sep 22 (MLS)                Houston              Orlando              7:30 pm

    Saturday, Oct 6 (MLS)                   Dallas                 Dallas                  8:00 pm

    Saturday, Oct 13 (MLS)                 New England     New England      7:30 pm

    Wednesday, Oct 17 (MLS)            Seattle                Orlando               7:30 pm

    Sunday, Oct 21 (MLS)                   Columbus          Orlando               TBD       

    Sunday, Oct 28 (MLS)                   New York           RedbullsNY          4:30 pm 

