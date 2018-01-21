  • AP Top Sports News at 10:52 a.m. EST

    Updated:

    Titans hire Mike Vrabel as new coach after quick search

    Miocic, Cormier defend heaviest titles at UFC 220

    Young gets 48, but No. 4 Oklahoma falls to Okla St in OT

    UNC's Berry: Valentine hugs, apology for back-turning show

    Nadal, Dimitrov advance to Australian Open quarterfinals

    Thunder thump Cavs 148-124, keep LeBron shy of 30,000 points

    Paul has 33, Rockets end Warriors' streak with 116-108 win

    Kristoffersen wins slalom, ends Hirscher's winning streak

    Alabama team, fans celebrate especially difficult title run

    Indoor velodrome expected to draw cyclists to Detroit

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories