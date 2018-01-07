Retaining his first-run lead, just as he did in Saturday's giant slalom, Hirscher was 0.13 seconds faster than his Austria teammate Michael Matt on a tricky racing surface on a warm day.
Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway trailed Hirscher by 0.16 to complete the same podium places as a slalom Thursday at Zagreb, Croatia.
Hirscher's third win in four days was also a fourth straight in traditional slalom this season and 52nd of a stellar career.
Kristoffersen, who won the Adelboden slalom the past two years, now has nine podium finishes without a win in a season increasingly dominated by his big rival.
