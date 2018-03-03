0 Rockets look to get revenge against Celtics

HOUSTON - In a league dominated by fast-paced offense and talented scorers, the Boston Celtics serve as a good reminder that defense still wins championships.

Even with a talented team that features five-time NBA All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, young talents in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and a veteran center in Al Horford to name a few pieces, the Celtics (44-19) manage to get the job done on both sides of the ball and have continued to create a winning atmosphere in Boston.

“I think it’ll be a good chance for us to come out and beat a really great team,” Al Horford says of facing the Rockets. “We’ve shown that we can beat everybody. It’s a good opportunity to show where we’re at.” pic.twitter.com/fxQUgUI427 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 3, 2018

Surprisingly though, Boston -- in its four game winning streak since the All-Star break -- has seen a surge in scoring, averaging nearly 119 points. The Celtics are ranked 21st in the league in scoring, averaging 104.

A big factor in the Celtics’ offensive surge has been their ability to shoot the ball well from the floor and from 3-point range. In their last game against Charlotte, Boston shot 62 percent off 54-of-87 shooting from the floor and shot 60 percent off 12-of-20 shooting from 3-point range, some of their best shooting numbers in more than four years.

Boston ranks third in 3-pointers made (740) this season. Those numbers will be put to the test Saturday night as the Celtics travel to Houston to face a Rockets team that is riding a 14-game winning streak.

Houston, which features a plethora of offensive scorers, enters Saturday’s game ranked second in points per game (113.8) and first in 3-pointers (944), nailing just over 40 percent per game.

When the two teams met three days after Christmas in Boston, the Rockets dominated the Celtics, putting up 62 points in the first half and holding Boston to 38.

The second half, however, was different story. Irving and the Celtics slowly chipped away at the Rockets lead by playing solid defense. Boston limited Houston to four field goals in the third quarter and created turnovers that led to the Celtics outscoring the Rockets 31-16.

The Celtics carried that momentum into the fourth quarter as they continued their rally with good shot selection from the floor and defense that ultimately led to Houston shooting 25 percent from the floor in the second half. Marcus Smart drew two offensive fouls on James Harden in the final seconds to help the Celtics get the come-from-behind victory.

The Rockets (48-13) will look to avenge the early season loss against Boston, which is holding its opponents to less than 100 points per game, second best in the league.

Harden, the NBA’s leading scorer, comes into Saturday’s game averaging 31 points per game and nearly nine assists per game.

The @ReliantEnergy Power Player of the Month is @JHarden13! Here are his stats from an undefeated February:

🏀30.1 PPG

🏀8.1 APG

🏀5.7 RPG

🏀1.6 SPG pic.twitter.com/Hny23RMfKp — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) March 2, 2018

Houston has four players averaging double figures for the season: Chris Paul (18.8 points per game), Eric Gordon (18.5), Clint Capella (14.6), Trevor Ariza (12.0), Gerald Green (11.5) and Ryan Anderson (10.0).

The Rockets, however, will be without Anderson, who is suffering from a hip injury, and Brandan Wright, who has a knee injury. As a positive, Houston will have Paul and Capella for the game – two players who did not play in the Dec. 28 game due to injuries.

Along with Irving, Brown and Tatum are combining for over 27 points per game, followed by Horford with nearly 13, Marcus Morris with 12, and both Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart averaging just over 10 respectively.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m.

