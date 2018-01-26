Cartersville Budweiser plant focal point of 2018 Super Bowl ad

Posted Friday, January 26, 2018 by RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com on his AJC Radio & TV Talk blog
Budweiser, the king of Super Bowl advertisers for decades, is giving the Cartersville Bud brewery the spotlight in an upcoming ad that will air during the big game.
In a re-enactment shot last November, the ad features Cartersville brewery general manager Kevin Fahrenkrog waking up in the middle of the night to news of an impending disastrous storm. He kisses his wife Cathy and drives to the plant. He directs his staff to stop beer canning and switches over to water. While employees work their magic, Skylar Grey sings a cover of Ben E. King’s classic tune “Stand By Me.”
As a truck leaves the plant, the words “TEXAS,” “FLORIDA,” “PUERTO RICO” and “CALIFORNIA,” all references to recent disasters. It closes with a can of Bud with the word “America” on it and the lines “Whenever You Need Us… We’ll Stand By You.”
Read how the ad came to be here on MyAJC.
