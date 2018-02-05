Eagles win Super Bowl LII with late rally over Patriots

The Eagles are Super Bowl champions.
They did it the hard way.
The Eagles couldn’t hold a 10-point fourth-quarter lead but rallied to score 10 points in the final 2:21 for a 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII Sunday in Minneapolis.
The Eagles took the lead back from the Patriots with a touchdown pass from Nick Foles to Zach Ertz with 2:31 remaining. The score gave the Eagles a 38-33 lead.
On the Patriots’ ensuing possession following the score but quarterback Tom Brady was hit and fumbled on a pass attempt and the Eagles recovered with 2:09 remaining. It was the first sack allowed and first turnover of the game for the Patriots.
The Eagles sealed the victory with a field goal with 1:05 remaining after the costly turnover.
The Eagles won their first Super Bowl title and denied the Patriots a sixth crown.
The team combined for over 1,000 yards of total offense in the slugfest.
