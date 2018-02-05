Falcons' Super Bowl loss drew more viewers than this year's game

NBC’s telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the New England Patriots in Atlanta ranked 29th among the 56 metered markets, according to Nielsen data released Monday morning.
Nationally, the rating was the lowest for a Super Bowl across the metered markets since 2010 and down modestly from the Patriots’ overtime win over the Falcons in last year’s game.
NBC personality Dan Patrick interviews Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles as he is named Super Bowl MVP after they defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.
