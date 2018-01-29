0 Get Super Bowl food to-go at these metro Atlanta restaurants

For your Super Bowl party, kick things off with food to-go from some of your favorite metro Atlanta restaurants. From an assortment of chicken wings to tacos to $5 pizza pies, each dish scores a touchdown when it comes to satisfying appetites.

Atkins Park Restaurant & Bar: This Virginia-Highland restaurant will offer takeout platters to keep your guests ready to ready to watch the game on a full stomach. Appetite-tackling options include creamy spinach and artichoke dip with chips ($30); fried macaroni and cheese bites ($35); bacon cheeseburger sliders ($30/dozen); brat burger sliders with caramelized onion, cheddar cheese, sauerkraut and stout mustard ($35/dozen); and Texas fried chicken sliders ($35/dozen). Additionally, two dozen of the restaurant’s eponymous jumbo chicken wings smoked on the Big Green Egg or confit with a choice of wing sauce plus veggies and ranch and blue cheese dressing will be available for $30. Place orders by noon on Feb. 3; pick-up time can be scheduled at time of order.

794 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-7249, atkinspark.com .

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q : Keep it classic with a bevy of wings offered at 24 for $30; 50 for $60 or 100 for $115. Call Fox Bros. catering at 404-414-0826 or email catering@foxbrosbbq.com before 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb 2; after that, orders can be placed in person at the restaurant’s to-go window. Pick up will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

1238 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-577-4030, foxbrosbbq.com .

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails: Game day appetites call for a variety of options. Choose 25 pieces of Kentuckyaki, smoky medium or pickle-fried wings with celery and blue cheese dressing, for $25. A family package for eight consists of 25 wings, one dip and 10 chocolate chip cookies and will cost $55. Order by 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2; pick up will be available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4.

800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com.

Table & Main : Why wing it on Super Bowl when you can leave that up to this Roswell restaurant? Get 50 chicken wings (barbecue, mild, hot or southern fried) plus veggie sticks with creamy bleu cheese and ten chocolate chip cookies for $50. Orders must be placed by close of business on Friday, Feb. 2 and will be available for pick up on Sunday, Feb. 4 from noon-2 p.m.

1028 Canton St., Roswell. 678-869-5178, tableandmain.com.

