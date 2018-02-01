Porn site offers to help Philadelphia Super Bowl celebration

The images of Philadelphia police slathering cooking grease on city lamp poles to discourage high-climbing celebrations following the NFC Championship game drew a national chuckle.
More so when it didn’t work. After all clambered up the greased poles is an annual event in the City of Brotherly Love.
The cops can grease the poles all they want. The fans will be ready. There is literally an annual greased-pole climbing competition in South Philadelphia. https://t.co/3XVp9ixntR— Dan McQuade (@dhm) January 21, 2018
After their futile efforts, police said they were giving up on the Crisco.
Now, an adult website has offered an obscene amount of lube (110 gallons?) for police to use in the same manner in hopes of avoiding the same results.
Now the Eagles just have win their first Super Bowl Sunday in Minneapolis over the reigning champion New England Patriots.
A greased pole stands near the intersection of Broad and Shunk Streets in South Philadelphia before the NFC Championship Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
