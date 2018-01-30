0 Super Bowl 52 parties in Atlanta: Head to these bars for food and drink specials

Are you ready for football? Do you enjoy meeting other fans, rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or New England Patriots and eating good food at even better prices? The following eight restaurants will offer dining deals to keep you full, entertainment to keep you energized (flat screen TVs, anyone?) and savings in your pocket, especially with several all-you-can-eat options. All specials will be available on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 4.

Dantanna’s : The Buckhead location will offer reserve seating — guests can choose a seat at the bar or an in-advance, first-come, first-serve basis — plus unlimited access to an all-you-can-eat buffet featuring prime rib, snow crab legs, oysters and more for $50. Football fans will still be able to dine at the restaurant without a reservation.

Buckhead – Shops Around Lenox, 3400 Around Lenox Road, N.E., Atlanta. 404-760-8873, dantannas.com .

Guaco Joe’s: This deal will be simple: an-all-you-can-eat buffet and open bar from 3:45-11:45 p.m. for $50. Purchase tickets here.

2950 New Paces Ferry Road SE, Atlanta. 770-801-0020, guacojoes.com.

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern: During the game, both the Brookhaven and Midtown locations will offer an $8 chili special and serve a pile of chili fries for $9.50.

1551 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-968-2288, hobnobatlanta.com.

8 04 Town Blvd., Brookhaven. 404-464-8971.

Hugo’s Oyster Bar: Cheer for your favorite team on the big screen. A game-day menu will feature Cajun wings; seafood nachos; $3 pints of Abita Amber, Sweetwater 420 and Miller Lite; plus $5 oyster shots and Jack fire shots. Additionally, $1 oysters on the half shell will be available while supplies last. Food deals will kick-off at 5 p.m.

10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com.

Leon’s Full Service: This Decatur restaurant will offer an alternative to sports bar viewings for the Super Bowl; the regularly closed staff-only party space will be open to the public beginning at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be able to full up with an all-you-can-eat-and-drink special featuring Philly cheesesteaks, wings, hot pretzels served with beer mustard and pimento cheese, guacamole with house-made chips and more. The drink selection will include beer, wine and punch. A seat at this Super Bowl party will be $40. Several TVs will be brought into the restaurant just for the event.

131 E. Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur. 404-687-0500, leonsfullservice.com.

Second Self Beer Company : Cheer on your favorite team at this brewery’s taproom while enjoying craft beers and food from The Real Mexican Vittles food truck, which will be on-site from 1-8 p.m.

1317 Logan Cir. N.W., Atlanta. 678-916-8035, secondselfbeer.com .

Southern Art and Bourbon Bar : During a Super Bowl viewing party, guests will indulge in a special menu created just for the game. Dishes will include Atlanta-style lemon pepper and teriyaki wings; barbecue brisket and blue cheese Cole slaw sliders; eponymous fried chicken sliders; and pulled pork nachos with smoked gouda cheese sauce, jalapenos and sour cream. At the bar, guests will be able to sip Super Bowl punch while catching the game on multiple flat screen televisions and cheering for their favorite team.

Intercontinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road N.E., Atlanta. 404-946-9070, southernart.com .

Tupelo Honey : Guests will enjoy a selection of $15 bottomless snacks, which will include pimento cheese nachos, potato cracklins’, mini veggie burgers and more. Select draft brews will be 3 p.m. Food and drink specials will begin at 4 p.m.

4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-649-6334, tupelohoneycafe.com .

RELATED:

3 things to eat at your Super Bowl party

Get Super Bowl food to go at these metro Atlanta restaurants

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook , following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram .