Super Bowl game-time temp could set record

Sunday’s Super Bowl in Minneapolis is likely to go to down as the coldest on record.
Game time temperatures outside U.S. Bank Stadium are expected to be in the teens. (Inside, it won’t dip below 76 degrees.)
The outdoor temperature during the last Super Bowl played in Minnesota in 1992 topped at 26 degrees.
The only other game played in below-freezing temperatures took place in 2006 in Detroit, where game-time temps outside Ford Field hovered at 30 degrees.
Three of the five coldest Super Bowls ever played have surprisingly taken place in the Deep South.
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Miami Dolphins handily, 24-3, in 1972 in the coldest Super Bowl played outdoors. The game was played in 39-degree weather at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans.
Atlanta’s Georgia Dome hosted the Super Bowl twice during its 20-year history.
The outdoor temperatures at game time were 44 degrees (1994) and 34 degrees (2000).
The 2019 Super Bowl will be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
