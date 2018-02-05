Super Bowl LII: Patriots cut deficit to 15-6

The New England Patriots cut into the Philadelphia Eagles lead in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium, with a 45-yard Stephen Gostkowski field goal. That made the score 15-6 Eagles with 7:24 remaining in the first half.
Quarterback Tom Brady set the field goal up with a 46-yard screen pass to running back Rex Burkhead.
.@RBrex2022 gains 46! #SBLII pic.twitter.com/11fsQxWcBx— NFL (@NFL) February 5, 2018
